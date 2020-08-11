City council and board of supervisor races are all but set in Yuba-Sutter, following last week’s closure of the filing deadline for the upcoming November election.
Candidates had to file their intent to run by Aug. 7 (though races where the incumbent declined to file have until the end of business today to submit paperwork).
One race that is still open for filing is for a city council position in Wheatland, where only two candidates have filed so far for the three available seats.
Wheatland City Council incumbents Lisa McIntosh and Rick West look set to retain their seats as they are the only candidates to have filed.
A third potential candidate has started the process but has yet to turn in nomination papers – they will have until 4 p.m. today to submit the required documents.
In Marysville, there are two city council seats up for grabs, as well as a mayoral position. Candidates running for council include John Dominique Belza, Michael Ferrini and Stuart Gilchrist. Mayoral candidates include Chris Branscum, Stephanie McKenzie and incumbent Ricky Samayoa.
Yuba City has two city council seats up for grabs, as well as the treasurer and city clerk positions.
Candidates running for council include incumbents Manny Cardoza and Shon Harris, as well as Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains. Current Yuba City Treasurer Spencer Morrison will retain his position as he runs unopposed.
Running unopposed for the city clerk position is Jackie Sillman.
The city of Live Oak will have the most contested race, as seven candidates are vying for two seats. Candidates include Dale Carlson, Johnny Ceballos, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Lakhvir Ghag, Cruz Mora, Nancy Santana and Aleksandar Tica.
In Yuba County, one supervisor race (District 2) is headed to a runoff election. Candidates include Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
Sutter County has two supervisorial races headed to a runoff in November. In District 4, Karm Bains will face Tej Maan.
In District 5, Mat Conant will go up against Sarb Thiara.