The Marysville City Council will meet in closed session tonight (Tuesday) to discuss what the process of hiring a permanent city manager will look like.
On Aug. 12 Gene Palazzo was hired as interim city manager, taking over from former City Manager Marti Brown, fired in a 3-2 vote by the council on July 24. Part of Palazzo’s role is to assist in finding a permanent city manager.
“Mostly we will be speaking about the process,” Mayor Ricky Samayoa said Monday. “The interim is looking for direction from council on direction on process.”
In addition, the council will meet in closed session to review three cases of existing litigation involving workers compensation settlements, according to the meeting agenda.
After the closed session items are discussed, the council will reconvene in an open session to announce if anything reportable happened while in closed session.
The council will also discuss and vote on a motion that would re-scope Miner’s Park for a future application to the Statewide Park Program. In 2019, the city applied for money through the program that would have gone toward improving Miner’s Park, Veterans Park and Gavin Park, but was denied, according to a staff report.
Now the state is allowing more applications. Starting a new application focusing just on improving Miner’s Park is what the council will be voting on.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Details on how to access the meeting from home can be found at marysville.ca.us.