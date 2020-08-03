Marysville City Council members will review a list of potential interim city managers during a special meeting tonight (Tuesday).
The review and discussion will be part of the meeting’s closed session agenda. Mayor Ricky Samayoa said a consultant has put together a list of potential interim city managers who have shown interest in filling the role. The council will review background information about the people on the list and discuss next steps.
Samayoa said it is possible that an individual could be selected by the council on Tuesday but that it depends on the qualifications of the people on the list and how the discussion goes. If someone is selected on Tuesday there will be a public vote, according to Samayoa.
“We do want to make a decision in the near future so we’re just keeping the process moving along,” Samayoa said.
The goal is to have someone in place before the next regular council meeting on Sept. 1, Samayoa said. Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. The public can watch the meeting via video conference by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85499009823 or can listen in by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering 854 9900 9823.