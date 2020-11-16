The Marysville City Council will vote on whether to ratify the appointment of finance director Jennifer Styczynski as acting city manager during a meeting tonight (Tuesday).
Interim City Manager Gene Palazzo was hired in August and his contract with the city ended last Thursday. Prior to the end of business Thursday, Palazzo appointed Styczynski to be the acting city manager, according to city clerk Nicole Moe.
Palazzo replaced former City Manager Marti Brown who was fired by the City Council in a 3-2 vote on July 24. Mayor Ricky Samayoa, Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and councilmember Brad Hudson voted to fire Brown. Councilmembers Bill Simmons and Stephanie McKenzie voted against firing Brown.
Brown received six months severance, during which time she was paid her normal salary and benefits.
To ratify Palazzo’s appointment, the council will vote as part of the consent calendar. Simmons requested an item on the agenda to pass a motion that says the council-elect will appoint the next permanent city manager and reaffirm that a consulting firm will assist with the search process, according to the meeting agenda.
Buttacavoli requested a closed session item be added to the agenda and it was seconded by Hudson, according to Buttacavoli. Samayoa said on Monday that he had not discussed why Buttacavoli called the session so as not to violate the Brown Act, which governs what must be done in public and rules concerning closed sessions.
“If there’s a vote made during the closed session that has to be shared to the public after,” Samayoa said.
Buttacavoli said he called the session to have some discussion about what the council can do with the city manager position.
“We weren’t trying to get anything done,” Buttacavoli said Monday. “…It was more just looking at some options for what we can do.”
In other business, the council will vote on whether to purchase a type 3 wildland fire engine for the Marysville Fire Department via a municipal lease-purchase. The purchase will total $576,485 over a 10-year period with annual payments in the amount of $66,633 at a 2.72 percent interest rate, according to the agenda.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. tonight. To follow along, join via video conference at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84073045078 or call 1 (669) 900-9128, webinar ID: 840 7304 5078. For more information, email nmoe@marysville.ca.us.