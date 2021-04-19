The Marysville City Council will vote tonight (Tuesday) about whether to approve a proposed interagency wastewater treatment agreement with the Linda County Water District.
The city entered into an agreement with Linda County Water District (LCWD) in 2012 to allow the district to treat Marysville’s wastewater rather than the city having to modify its own facilities. Marysville installed a pipeline under the Yuba River and modified the city’s pump station to move wastewater 2.5 miles to the entrance of LCWD’s treatment plant, according to a staff report.
Despite the agreement being made in 2012, the pipeline was not completed until 2018. The delay in constructing the pipeline meant that the 2012 agreement was technically terminated. A city consultant asked LCWD to enter into negotiations for a replacement agreement.
Over the past six months, eight negotiating sessions were held and both parties mutually negotiated the 2021 Interagency Agreement, according to a staff report.
If passed, the agreement would reduce Marysville’s cost for wastewater treatment approximately $400,000 per year in the first year and would smooth payments to LCWD over time, according to a fiscal analysis.
In other business:
After a closed session, the council will reconvene to vote on a motion to approve a short-term license agreement by and between the city and E Street MX Motorsports, LLC. The agreement is for off-road vehicle motocross usage within city-owned property that is decommissioned wastewater evaporation ponds, according to the meeting agenda.
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. today. Council meetings are now open to the public with limited seating available. Visit marysville.ca.us for information on how to follow along online.