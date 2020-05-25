The Marysville City Council approved the hiring of a planning consultant to update a long-term planning document called a housing element, according to Community Development Director Jonathan Wright.
The city will pay planning group PlaceWorks $80,000 to have the housing element updated. California requires housing elements be updated every seven years and Marysville’s is in need of one. An assessment is done to highlight the potential growth of the community and where there are opportunities for developments. The document will be used to create an updated zoning code, according to Wright.
To fund part of the contract with PlaceWorks, the city will be adjusting $160,000 awarded through SB 2 (the state Building Homes and Jobs Act) for accelerating housing production. Before anything can be done with SB 2 funding, an updated housing element must be created.
“It’s a chicken and egg situation,” Wright said.
General fund money will cover half of the contract and funds from SB 2 will cover the other half, Wright said. PlaceWorks will begin work in June on the several month long process.