The city of Marysville introduced its newest summertime venture to the public Thursday night at a meet-and-greet event at Stassi’s 4th Ward Tavern in Marysville.
It’s been a work in progress essentially from the disbandment of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox following last summer, but the Marysville Drakes are ready to take over the city and Bryant Field for the foreseeable future.
In a partnership with the city, led by recreation development committee members and councilmen Dom Belza and Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli, the Drakes have officially taken over as a successor to the Gold Sox.
The Marysville Drakes will be a member of the larger Pecos League, which is an independent level baseball league covering as far east as Oklahoma. The Drakes will be in a California league alongside Santa Rosa, Lancaster, San Rafael, Martinez, Vallejo, Monterey, Bakersfield and Lancaster, according to Pecos League commissioner and founder Andrew Dunn.
Dunn said the league is set as a 50-game season covering mostly June and July with a scheduled playoff and championship series against the Mountain Division winner.
Managing the new team, which is designed for players 22-25 years old, is long-time Pecos League manager and public address announcer Bill Rogan. Rogan visited Marysville for the first time on Thursday and said he was given a red carpet treatment by the council and local officials.
The group toured the field and much of the area ahead of the meet-and-greet event with the public.
“I am really off-the-chart excited,” said Rogan, who spent two seasons as manager in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “This is February and people are loving baseball.”
Rogan is in the process of building a roster ahead of spring training set for May 15. He said he is looking for good character men aspiring to build their careers.
“A lot of these guys may have been overlooked, for some of them it’s their first chance, for many it’s their only chance, but it’s an opportunity,” Rogan said. “If a guy moves on, that’s what I hope. That’s what I am hoping for (that) these guys continue their career.”
Dunn said six Pecos League players have advanced to Major League Baseball in the history of the league.
Yermin Mercedes, who resurfaced with the San Francisco Giants last year, and Jared Koenig, a product of the Oakland Athletics, are a few of the Pecos League success stories, Dunn said.
Dunn feels that he has the right field manager to lead the newest expansion team to success in independent baseball.
Rogan promised the crowd on Thursday that while it may not be a championship season in 2023, the inaugural Drakes roster will play hard each and every night.
“I can guarantee that this team is going to play hard, we are going to play smart and I want to be tough to play against,” Rogan said.
A typical week amid the 50-game season will be five games against four different opponents, Dunn said.
Dunn said the California Pecos Leagues is designed to play home-and-home games against opponents rather than a traditional MLB four- and three-game series.
Wednesdays, he said, will be designed as dollar ticket and beer nights because that’s the way that the Pecos League has done it with all its 16 teams across multiple states. Each Pecos League game starts at 6:30 p.m., Dunn said.
Dunn is hoping to build sponsorships across the refurbished outfield wall at Bryant Field and establish a group of local residents willing to host the players for two months.
Dunn said a host parent form is available at https://bit.ly/3SsiZD7.
The city is also looking to fill the outfield wall with sponsorships. Community Development Director Dan Flores said it costs $1,500 to become a Drakes sponsor.
Buttacavoli, who has been a local baseball fan since he played at Bryant Field in 1968, wants to be one of the first sponsors pinned on the wall in time for the exhibition opener on May 20.
Buttacavoli said during the meet-and-greet event that the Marysville Drakes fell into the city’s lap following the Gold Sox disbandment and said he is doing whatever it takes to keep baseball moving forward in Marysville.
In addition to the wall, Buttacavoli, Belza and company hope to renovate the restrooms and announcer’s booth at Bryant Field, Buttacavoli said.
Belza said during the meet-and-greet event that the Drakes are the latest addition to the positive changes coming to Marysville.
“I see a super bright future,” Belza said.
For more information, including ticket prices, visit http://www.marysvilledrakes.com.