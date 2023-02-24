The city of Marysville introduced its newest summertime venture to the public Thursday night at a meet-and-greet event at Stassi’s 4th Ward Tavern in Marysville.

It’s been a work in progress essentially from the disbandment of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox following last summer, but the Marysville Drakes are ready to take over the city and Bryant Field for the foreseeable future. 

