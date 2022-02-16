The city of Marysville is inviting the public and local photographers for a free photo opportunity at the recently transformed Hollywood Park located at 2nd and A Street over the levee.
Planted with wildflowers that are now in full bloom, the city has invited “local photographers, amateur photographers and the community to experience this beautiful transformation and take photos among the blooming wildflowers planted by Marysville Fire Department,” according to a news release.
The levee gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for those seeking to take advantage of this photo opportunity.