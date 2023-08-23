The city of Colusa is expected to hold a “maiden splash” at 3 p.m. Thursday for the new splash pad at A.B. Davison Park.
Located next to the Colusa Pool, funding for the splash pad was provided by the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.
For the grand opening today, the splash pad will be open to the public from 3-7 p.m. Starting Friday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 1. Officials said the splash pad may be closed for the winter earlier than Oct. 1 if there are unsafe weather conditions that would cause a change in the schedule.
A.B. Davison Park is located on 10th Street between Webster Street and Parkhill Street in Colusa.