To help provide mental and physical wellness to its city personnel and their families, especially police and fire department members, the city of Marysville launched a customized and confidential wellness app.
The app, by Cordico, includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics such as fatigue, suicide prevention and alcohol abuse, and mental health self-assessments, and guides on yoga, mindfulness and nutrition, according to a news release from the city.
The purpose of the app is to help those more susceptible to mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and suicide, the release said.
In addition to the toolkit provided, the wellness app also provides contact information for local therapists who specialize in and have experience working with first responders. It also connects users with the city of Marysville peer support team and/or chaplains.
“The city of Marysville is proud to adopt the Cordico Wellness App and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our personnel, their families and the community,” said Jim Schaad, Marysville city manager, in the release. “We want to be on the forefront of changing public safety culture when it comes to mental health and wellness, and leveraging this technology helps us do so in a way that works for our department.”