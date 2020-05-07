Due to a misallocation of sales tax revenue, the city of Marysville will be required to return $532,132 to Yuba County, according to the quarterly treasurer’s report presented at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
In the last three months, the value of the city’s portfolio increased by $290,000 for an ending balance of $3.88 million. This increase was the result of a misallocation of sales tax revenue from a commercial business in unincorporated Yuba County, according to the report.
City Manager Marti Brown would not disclose which business, saying it was confidential.
The taxes collected came from the 1 percent Measure C sales tax initiative approved by voters in June 2016 for general municipal purposes.
“It’s possible that the retailer that paid the misallocated tax mistook the city’s 1 percent sales tax (Measure C) for the county’s Measure K,” Brown said via email.
“It’s incumbent upon the retailer to report and submit correct sales tax allocations to the state. It’s not a mistake and/or the responsibility of the city.”
The city expects the error to be reversed by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and will then reimburse Yuba County.
“It has not been spent,” Brown said. “It has been set aside, because the city knew that once the mistake was corrected, it would have to pay the tax back to the county.”