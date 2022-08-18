As electric vehicles continue to slowly make an impact on the future of driving, Marysville took a step Tuesday to streamline the process entities must go through in order to install charging stations according to California law.
With an increasing need to make electric vehicle charging stations more readily available, the city is in the process of amending Title 13 of the Marysville Municipal Code so that the city will not only be in compliance with existing state law regarding public infrastructure, but also accommodate a streamlined permitting process and checklist for electric facilities that would allow for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.
“Existing law requires cities to administratively approve an application to install electric vehicle charging stations through the issuance of a building permit, or similar non-discretionary permit, subject to limited review by the Building Official,” a city staff report said. “State law also prohibits the city from denying an application for an EVSE (Electric Vehicle Service Equipment) unless findings are made that the installation would impact public health or safety. This ordinance sets forth a streamlined procedure for electric vehicle installations and will bring the city into compliance with existing state law.”
The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved the first step of that process. At its Sept. 6 meeting, the ordinance will be presented to the council again and councilmembers will have the opportunity to question or amend it before giving final approval, Marysville City Clerk Nicole Moe said.
“In 2015, the state of California adopted Assembly Bill 1236, requiring local jurisdictions with a population of less than 200,000 residents to adopt an ordinance to create an expedited, streamlined permitting process for electric vehicle charging stations on or before September 30, 2017,” the staff report said. “In addition, Assembly Bill 970 requires small jurisdictions to put in place expedited review by January 1, 2023.”
AB 1236 also requires a jurisdiction to adopt a checklist of requirements with which a permit application for an electric vehicle charging station would be eligible for expedited review, the city said.
“The content of the checklist requires the permit applicant to check the features of the existing electrical service such as rating in amperes, system voltage, connected or calculated load, spare capacity in amperes, voltage and ampere rating of the electric vehicle supply equipment, circuit rating of the electric vehicle supply equipment, location of the electric vehicle supply equipment, if ventilation is/or is not required, and clearances of the charging equipment to comply with all applicable building and fire safety laws,” the city said. “The checklist also assists the applicant in confirming that the location of the electric vehicle supply equipment will comply with any vehicle clearance requirements in the city’s zoning ordinance.”
During Tuesday’s council meeting, the ordinance was introduced and passed. However, due to ordinance proceedings, it must go back to council at a second meeting and then if passed, there would be a 30-day window until it was “fully effective,” Moe said.