As electric vehicles continue to slowly make an impact on the future of driving, Marysville took a step Tuesday to streamline the process entities must go through in order to install charging stations according to California law.

With an increasing need to make electric vehicle charging stations more readily available, the city is in the process of amending Title 13 of the Marysville Municipal Code so that the city will not only be in compliance with existing state law regarding public infrastructure, but also accommodate a streamlined permitting process and checklist for electric facilities that would allow for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

