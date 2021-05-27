Marysville is seeking input from residents regarding what improvements they would like to see at Ellis Lake should funding become available.
The city is considering applying for funding from the California Department of Parks and Recreation for a Proposition 68 Rural Recreation and Tourism Program grant. City Manager Jim Schaad said conducting outreach is required by the grant.
“The survey is part of a public outreach effort to get community feedback on desired improvements,” Schaad saidl. “…We hope to get significant participation.”
Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation Grant Specialist Cynthia Roderick said the results will provide direction and focus on what the community has deemed most important and will help develop new recreational features to the lake.
The application for funding is due Nov. 5, 2021. The grant program is intended to create new recreation opportunities within rural communities to support health-related and economic goals. Marysville is eligible as a city with a population of fewer than 50,000 people, according to the parks department website.
There will be a public in-person meeting at 8 a.m. June 19 at the North Ellis Lake parking lot (across from the ballpark). The meeting will allow residents to provide input regarding what enhancements they desire, Roderick said.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will be providing a pancake breakfast and those who plan on attending are asked to RSVP by June 15 by emailing ysedc@ysedc.org.
A second public meeting is scheduled in the same location on July 31 at 8 a.m.
“This meeting will provide concept visuals that the public can review and provide input,” Roderick said. “We will be working with local service clubs to provide food and beverage for this meeting.”
The survey will end June 19. To access the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3bZ5vdY.