Marysville recently held a second community meeting at City Hall to gather public input on desired improvements to the park areas surrounding Ellis Lake.
City Manager Jim Schaad said the input from the meeting along with input gathered from an online survey conducted earlier this year will be considered when developing a proposal to submit to the state to secure grant funding under the Proposition 68 Rural Recreation and Tourism Program.
“The program is competitive, with a maximum award of $3 million,” Schaad said in an email. “The city is very excited, and we are hopeful that the state will agree that this park is a vital amenity for the region’s health and economic vitality and is a historical focal point for the community that merits investment.”
If awarded, the funding would likely be used to add/enhance walking and biking trails, as well as add numerous outdoor recreation and entertainment amenities, according to Schaad. Marysville is partnering with the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation to develop the proposal to the state. YSEDC helped conduct the online survey. Proposals for funding are due to the state on Nov. 5 with awards expected in Spring 2022.
“Though the council has shown unanimous support for this application, an official resolution will be brought forth in the near future to formally approve the submission of a proposal to the state,” Schaad said.
President and Chief Operating Officer of YSEDC Brynda Stranix said more than 900 people responded to the online survey.
“It tells me that the folks in the community are pretty passionate about Ellis Lake,” Stranix said.
Of the 993 submissions, 888 people (89 percent) selected “consistent maintenance and cleaning” for what enhancement they’d like to see at the lake. Respondents were asked to select their top three choices. The next two most popular responses were “wider sidewalks for walking/jogging/biking,” (435 people) and “non-motorized boat rentals,” (429 people).
Stranix said the next step is finalizing the application and submitting it to the state by November. She said Marysville and EDC are asking the state for $3 million to cover project costs.
“I think it’s going to be a very competitive application,” Stranix said.
Stranix said the project meets the requirements from the state and is a strong project.
“Hopefully we’re awarded,” Stranix said.
The other aspect of improving Ellis Lake is cleaning up the water itself. Mayor Chris Branscum and Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli sit on an ad-hoc committee working on Ellis Lake in conjunction with the Yuba Water Agency. The committee has been focused on water quality.
Branscum said work is ongoing about what path to take in improving the water. He said there are a couple of options to consider but he’s hopeful the city will be able to use river water to improve the lake’s water.
“We could end up with actual clear water and it will not be inexpensive,” Branscum said. “We don’t know which path will be the best yet.”
He said the city will need to obtain funding through YWA to achieve its goal of clean water in Ellis Lake.
“There is a substantial undertaking by the city and the water agency toward the objectives that would please any citizen,” Branscum said.