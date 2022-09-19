After recent news that the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox summer collegiate wood-bat team would not be operating for the 2023 season, Marysville city officials have unveiled that a new team and league could fill seats at Bryant Field for the 2023 season.
The Pecos League, an independent professional baseball league, approached the city about a new team in Marysville around the same time as officials learned about the departure of the Gold Sox, the city said.
Today, the Marysville City Council will hold a special closed meeting to begin negotiations for the possible Gold Sox replacement.
“The city is forever grateful for the investment and the efforts of the ownership group of the Gold Sox for their many years of commitment to keeping baseball alive in Marysville,” Marysville Councilmember Dominique Belza said in a statement.
Pecos League Director and Founder Andrew Dunn spoke last week with the Appeal about the announcement and possible addition of the league and team for the 2023 season at Bryant Field.
Dunn said the Pecos League is split between the Mountain Division and Pacific Division, consisting of multiple states in desert mountain regions. Each division is broken down to three four- or five-team subdivisions, with the Marysville team slotted into the Pacific North Division alongside San Rafael, Santa Cruz, Martinez and Santa Rosa.
Dunn referred to the possible new team in the city as the Marysville Drakes. He said the season will consist of 50 games, 29 of which will be played at Bryant Field, located at the corner of 14th and C streets, starting May 25, 2023.
“Having a team in the Pecos League will undoubtedly have positive impacts on economic development as we continue working diligently to make Marysville a destination for new businesses and tourism,” Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores said in a statement. “Marysville has a long history with baseball and keeping a strong baseball team at Bryant Field is a priority for the city council.”
Along with the regular season schedule, the top team in each subdivision and two wildcard teams will qualify for the playoffs beginning in August, Dunn said. The postseason format consists of three rounds culminated by the Mountain Division champion squaring off against the winner of the Pacific Division.
Dunn said Marysville’s regular season, which would start on May 25, 2023, would consist of games against the Pacific North and South divisions. In its own division, Marysville will play Martinez 12 times, six at home; 13 games against Santa Rosa, including nine at Bryant Field; and 12 versus San Rafael, seven of which are at home.
The plan as of now, Dunn said, would be for Marysville to also have three home games against North Division foe Santa Cruz, the fifth team slotted for the Pacific North.
Against the Pacific South, Marysville would be scheduled to have a home-and-home series with Monterey, two home games and one on the road against Bakersfield and a total of five games versus Lancaster – three of which are scheduled to be played in Marysville.
Each Pecos League roster is designed for players between 22 and 25 years old, Dunn said. According to league bylaws, a player born after Jan. 1, 1999, is considered a rookie, regardless of prior experience. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 1996, with less than 150 at-bats or 65 innings pitched in professional baseball will also be considered rookies, according to the league.
Each team in the Mountain and Pacific divisions will carry a 22-man active roster and 25-man expanded roster, according to league bylaws.
“With the recent news of the Marysville Gold Sox taking a hiatus, myself along with the Rec Development Committee are thrilled that we may be able to save baseball in Marysville,” Marysville Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said in a statement.
The Pecos League, which started as a regional league with teams in New Mexico and West Texas, has grown into the largest independent league in the United States, the city said. Since 2017, it has had 14 teams in six states and three time zones. In 2022, the Pecos league grew to 16 teams, the city said.
“After learning the history of Bryant Field in Marysville, we feel it will be a great fit to our league and our geography,” Dunn said in a statement. “Marysville has a great baseball history and will fit seamlessly into our California Division with Santa Rosa, San Rafael, Martinez, Bakersfield, Monterey and Santa Cruz.”