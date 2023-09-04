In its continued push to build more affordable and market-rate housing in Marysville, city leaders will be taking part in a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for East Lake Apartments.

Located at 1315 Yuba St., the new 71-unit apartment complex is on a block previously occupied by the California Department of Transportation Sign Shop on Yuba Street between 13th and 14th streets. According to officials, it includes a clubhouse, covered and open parking, four separate residential buildings, and a community room. 

