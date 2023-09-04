In its continued push to build more affordable and market-rate housing in Marysville, city leaders will be taking part in a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for East Lake Apartments.
Located at 1315 Yuba St., the new 71-unit apartment complex is on a block previously occupied by the California Department of Transportation Sign Shop on Yuba Street between 13th and 14th streets. According to officials, it includes a clubhouse, covered and open parking, four separate residential buildings, and a community room.
“The garden-style apartments are configured in three-story walk-up buildings and include 24 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units and 23 three-bedroom units,” officials said.
In 2021, the project was first presented to the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission and then the city council. According to Appeal archives, the affordable housing complex did not receive the full council’s approval during the early stages.
On March 2, 2021, the council voted 3-2 to approve a development plan review application. A development plan review determines if the project site is suitable for the proposed use, if the project meets the zoning requirements, if the infrastructure capacity is adequate and if the project is compatible with the neighborhood, the Appeal previously reported. Councilmembers Bruce Buttacavoli, Brad Hudson and Stuart Gilchrist voted to approve the review application for East Lake Apartments. Mayor Chris Branscum and Councilmember Dom Belza voted no.
Since that time, however, the complex and other recent housing announcements and related unanimous approvals by the council have led to a feeling of a growing resurgence for the long-struggling city.
“Many wonderful projects are happening across our great city,” Marysville Community and Economic Development Director Dan Flores said in a statement. “The city of Marysville fosters an environment that prioritizes quality of life and inclusivity, both of which are embodied in this affordable housing project.”
With growth restrictions such as the surrounding levee system limiting housing options, the new East Lake Apartments complex is meant to ease some of that concern that has been present throughout the area and state over the past few years.
“Marysville is a great place to live, work and play,” City Manager Jim Schaad said in a statement. “We welcome the 71 families who will now call East Lake home.”
According to the 2022 California Housing Partnership’s Affordable Housing Needs Report, California has more than doubled production of new affordable homes in the past three years to fill an overwhelming need, but the state is only funding 16% of what is needed to meet its goal, officials said.
“Marysville is composed of young families, many who struggle financially, living paycheck to paycheck,” Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli said in a statement. “It’s important that we work with developers to provide a balance of affordable housing and fair market value homes to meet the growing demand for housing in our community.”
The public is invited to attend the grand opening with city leaders at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at East Lake Apartments. Those interested in applying to live there are encouraged to contact Buckingham Property Management at 559-452-8250.