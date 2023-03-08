Yuba City

The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved an agreement with a local marketing firm to explore the idea of a possible 2024 ballot measure and how the city might be able to craft and sell that proposal to the public should the council ultimately decide to give voters the chance to have their say on what could be a small sales tax increase in the city.

With Councilman Dave Shaw absent from the meeting, the rest of the council gave the OK for the city to use Smart Marketing, which is owned by longtime political consultant Crystal Martin, to “develop a potential revenue measure for the November 2024 election,” which the city said would “support the council's overarching goal of quality of life,” supporting public safety, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure, and becoming more business friendly.

