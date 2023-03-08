The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved an agreement with a local marketing firm to explore the idea of a possible 2024 ballot measure and how the city might be able to craft and sell that proposal to the public should the council ultimately decide to give voters the chance to have their say on what could be a small sales tax increase in the city.
With Councilman Dave Shaw absent from the meeting, the rest of the council gave the OK for the city to use Smart Marketing, which is owned by longtime political consultant Crystal Martin, to “develop a potential revenue measure for the November 2024 election,” which the city said would “support the council's overarching goal of quality of life,” supporting public safety, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure, and becoming more business friendly.
According to the city, the agreement with Smart Marketing for “Revenue Measure Consulting Services” is for an amount not to exceed $135,000 for “base consulting fees plus $40,000 for other hard project costs for a total not to exceed $175,000.” The agreement is “subject to immaterial modifications” by Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley “upon approval of the city attorney as to legal form, with the finding that it is in the best interest of the city.”
To help pay for the services of Smart Marketing during the time of this agreement, the city will use $75,000 of one-time federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the city has about $6 million in reserve.
The American Rescue Plan Act, often referred to as ARPA, was passed in 2021. It was a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus in response to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. About $350 billion was distributed to help state, local, and tribal governments bridge any budget-related shortfalls and mitigate negative impacts from COVID-19.
Approval of the agreement with Smart Marketing was delayed after the council failed to garner the needed three votes to OK the deal at its Feb. 21 meeting – Marc Boomgaarden, Wade Kirchner, and Mike Pasquale were the only three council members in attendance at that February meeting. The council was unable to get the three votes because of concerns with hiring Smart Marketing and Martin’s involvement with four out of five council members and their recent election campaigns.
While Martin has helped elect several area officials over the years, there were concerns that her relationship with council members may have led some to prefer Smart Marketing’s services over others. That concern was highlighted with several former officials speaking out at February’s meeting about a lack of a bidding process for the services the city needed for the possible ballot measure.
“My biggest thing is I look at the optics of this whole thing. Perception being reality … it just doesn’t look good. It’s not a good way to start out. If you’re looking for a 1% sales tax, it’s not a good way to kick this thing off,” Former Sutter County Supervisor Jim Whiteaker said during the Feb. 21 meeting. “I would personally like to see all of you support going out to an RFP. … As a supervisor I’ve always asked department heads, and I’m sure you’ve asked department heads, to go out for an RFP on a lot of other projects. What it does is keep an even playing field for all businesses. This sets a bad precedent. If you’re granting Smart Marketing this contract, what it says to other businesses is that they’re gonna want the same thing. And how do you justify that after you give this to Smart Marketing? People are gonna say, ‘wait, I want to be exempt from an RFP as well.’ … I believe by utilizing the RFP that would suffice everyone’s belief that it was done fairly.”
During that meeting and again at Tuesday’s meeting, Langley assured the public that all of the proper procedures were followed with the city’s ultimate recommendation of utilizing Smart Marketing.
“Staff did not follow a bidding process in this. But, we have fully complied with all of the city’s procedures and all legal requirements,” Langley previously said. “So, why didn’t staff follow a bidding process for these services? Per the municipal code Section 2-6.14, which is exemptions from competitive bidding, it states that competitive bidding requirements for purchase and sales over the limits set forth in Section 2-6.08 may be waived when the council determines that it is in the best interest of the city to do so. The conditions authorizing waiving of the competitive bidding requirement may include professional services, of which this is a professional services contract.”
And while some members of the public, such as former Yuba City Councilman Kash Gill, also had concerns about potential conflicts of interest with certain council members and Smart Marketing, Yuba City city attorney Shannon Chaffin said there was no legal conflict of interest.
A potential ballot measure
While there have been no solid decisions made about the city’s desire to add a tax proposal to the 2024 November ballot, Langley has stressed that the process for pursuing a possible revenue measure or any additional funding source was in the “very early stages” of evaluation. However, what would most likely be considered is a one cent sales tax increase similar to the failed effort made by Sutter County with Measure A in the November 2022 general election.
Even though Langley hasn’t been able to say exactly what percentage of a sales tax increase the city would possibly pursue, she did say that a 1% increase would generate about $14.5 million in additional revenue. She said even if that increase were approved by voters in 2024, the city would not actually see that additional money until fiscal year 2025/26.
As part of the city’s effort in exploring a possible revenue measure for the November 2024 ballot, a Revenue Ad Hoc Committee was formed on Dec. 20, 2022. That committee includes Vice Mayor Shon Harris and Boomgaarden. In January, two ad hoc meetings were held with city staff to “review a variety of items including the city's five-year fiscal outlook, public safety priorities, the city's road conditions, and creating a Citizen Ad Hoc Committee to provide input to the Revenue Ad Hoc.”
The city said after those discussions, it was determined that the city’s revenues were “not projected to be sufficient to maintain fiscal sustainability.” Langley, at both recent council meetings, identified that the greatest financial needs the city needed to address were in public safety and maintaining the city’s deteriorating roads.
“If you go back to 2019, early in that year we did a transportation workshop in which we evaluated the roadways. At that point in time, the cost to maintain the roads in their current condition was about $7.3 million annually. To increase the condition to what would be considered the low end of good, it was about $8 million annually,” Langley previously said. “If you fast forward to 2023, that price has gone up significantly. To maintain the current condition, which has declined since 2019, it’s about a $13 million price tag on an annual basis. And that’s not just for a couple of years, that’s ongoing for many years. If you want to increase it to the state average … that’s about a $20 million price tag. When you add that to the public safety priorities, there’s a lot associated with that. As the revenue ad hoc, we talked about opportunities to increase revenues. One of which is a potential revenue measure within city limits for the November 2024 election.”
For the city’s police and fire departments, Langley previously told the Appeal that, in general terms, both departments have equipment, facility, and personnel needs. On Tuesday, Langley said as part of the $52.5 million General Fund budget, the police department makes up $20 million of the budget and the city’s fire department makes up $13 million.
“So, public safety is 63% of our General Fund budget. The next two largest departments that are funded through the General Fund budget are Public Works and Community Services,” Langley said. “Public Works is a little bit misleading in that the funding that’s coming through to Public Works is coming from other funds. So you have streets and roads funds, you have other funds that come into that that go through the General Fund and then get distributed to Public Works. The next department, Community Services, that’s your Parks and Recreation. With Parks, yes, you can decrease the level of service for your parks in terms of levels of care. You can reduce your recreation programs. The recreation programs are provided to not only Yuba City residents but anyone within the community. It also covers the Senior Center and a lot of individuals, even outside the city of Yuba City, use the Senior Center.”
Langley said you can reduce the city’s budget in these incremental ways, but it’s not going to make up a “significant amount” of a potential shortfall in funds. Langley also said reducing services can lead to a reduction in quality of life for area residents.
While some in the public have called for a possible reduction in services or staff to help alleviate any financial shortcomings for the city, Langley said through several budget evaluations over the years, staffing levels and needs are currently at a level where they need to be.
“We are at a level that we need to be to be able to maintain the services that we have,” Langley said. “Now, if there needs to be a discussion about reducing services, then that’s a discussion that we’ll have to take. But, where we’re at currently, this is the level that we need to be based on the services that we have.”
Harris sought to quell concerns on Tuesday that the city hadn’t done enough to address future budget shortfalls.
“I wanted to assure folks … that a lot of thought, a lot of discussion took place regarding this,” Harris said in reference to the idea of a possible revenue measure for the 2024 ballot. “It’s not something we take lightly. We weighed many options. We definitely have heard folks when they say, ‘what the heck is up with our roads?’ … We are looking for a way to come to the table and put some action behind those comments, because we hear you. But, as our city manager said, it’s not cheap. … We need to get on top of it, and it takes money.”
Boomgaarden emphasized several times that “at the end of the day” the public gets to make the ultimate choice on if a tax is needed.
“Know that there is a need in the future … prepare for that need, because there is some stuff that’s going on right now that is a need,” Boomgaarden said. “... We’re not imposing a tax on anybody. We are going to go through this process and if at the end of the day it’s decided that a revenue measure should go before the voters for their choice, then so be it. If not, then not. At the end of the day, the people get to choose, we don’t get to impose.”