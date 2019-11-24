Over the next year, Yuba City plans to install new crosswalks that incorporate safety improvements at eight locations across the Yuba City Unified School District.
The city plans to make the improvements, estimated to cost approximately $107,200, using a combination of grant funding awarded by the Feather River Air Quality Management District and about $30,000 in city funds.
“The well-being and safety of our students is the district’s highest priority,” said YCUSD Superintendent Doreen Osumi. “We appreciate the partnership with the city of Yuba City to enhance the safety around our campuses for our students and families. We also want to remind our parents and the community to follow all traffic laws and speed limits when around our school sites.”
The plan approved by city officials last week will see the Public Works Department purchase Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, which allow pedestrians to press a button when they want to cross the street that causes the sign to flash, alerting motorists of the foot traffic. The beacons will be placed at mid-block locations where crossing can be the most difficult due to the speed vehicles are typically traveling.
Schools that will benefit include Tierra Buena Elementary School (two crosswalks), April Lane Elementary School, Yuba City High School, Andros Karperos School, St. Isidore Catholic School, Park Avenue Elementary School, and King Avenue Elementary School.
“(These locations) are highly utilized by children at times that are congested with traffic and parking that limit visibility to drivers,” said Ben Moody, interim assistance director of Public Works. “The city believes that these are priority locations to install improvements that will help increase visibility and ultimately make the crossings safer.”
The city originally advertised for bids on the project, but the two bids received were significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $110,000 – the lowest bid received came in at $233,822. To stay within programmed funding budgets and to meet grant deadlines, officials decided the city should just carry out the improvements with its own crews.
Moody said his team will work over the next year to install the new technology, likely beginning in early spring 2020.
In addition to the flashing beacons, Osumi said the city and school district are working together on finalizing a citywide Safe Routes to School plan.
“The school sites are being analyzed with input from the school and school community to put together a list of priority improvement projects that can then be used in the future when funding becomes available or utilized to leverage future grant opportunities,” she said.
Other safety improvements currently planned include:
ν A new crosswalk will be installed at the intersection of George Washington Boulevard at Franklin Road to provide for a designated and stop-controlled crossing to allow neighborhood kids to cross to the south side of Franklin Road. The idea is to provide a designated crossing location that children can use to walk toward the flow of traffic – the correct way, which allows pedestrians to see what is coming toward them, Moody said – on their way to Franklin School.
ν Stop signs at Pease Road at the East Onstott Frontage Road to provide intersection improvement for vehicles and a bicyclist crossing Pease Road to get to and from the Yuba College Sutter County campus.
“These types of improvements really drive our city mission, where we continuously look for new opportunities to enhance the city, while working with the school district and community to implement new ideas and improvements,” Moody said.