Members of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War Henry C. Veatch Camp had a short ceremony at Marysville Historic Cemetery where Civil War veterans are buried.
The event was not open to the public, so the group conducted a modified service from what they usually do on Memorial Day. Senior Vice Commander Kyle Jones said this was the first year the group went to the Marysville cemetery. Members of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a Union Army veterans organization, are buried together at the cemetery. The Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War is the group which succeeded GAR.
“Our Civil War ancestors are buried in Kansas and so it’s a long trip from here to there,” Jones said.
Jones, his wife, Yvette, and their children Nathaniel and Andrew were all dressed in clothing from the Civil War era and participated in the ceremony.
Commander Owen Stiles led the ceremony with some words about how Memorial Day came about, the history of the Marysville cemetery and its connection to the Civil War. Stiles has ancestors that served in every war back through the American Revolution.
“It’s just a day to remember just like on Veterans Day to remember all of us that served that are still alive to talk about it,” Stiles said. “Every year it seems like it’s getting less and less and less of a memorial day than it is a three-day weekend.”
Stiles said the veterans buried together at the Marysville cemetery are Union veterans, but there are Confederate veterans buried elsewhere in the cemetery.
“We’re here to honor the gentleman who through their sacrifices fought in the Civil War,” Stiles said.
Jones then read aloud a poem by Henry Longfellow called “Decoration Day.” Before the day of remembrance was called Memorial Day it was referred to as Decoration Day.
Flowers were then laid on the headstones of some of the veterans followed by a playing of “Taps” as the three men in uniform faced the headstones and saluted.
The group visited cemeteries in Sutter and Gridley as well on Monday.