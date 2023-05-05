The class of 1968 from Marysville High School will be holding its 55th class reunion on June 24 at The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville.
Patti Price, formerly known as Patti Laughlin, is helping to organize this event and said the group is currently seeking to invite more classmates.
“We were a rather large group and many of us got drafted into the Vietnam War,” said Price. “This invite is for any Marysville High School student that started with or would have graduated with the class of 1968.”
Tickets for this reunion are currently on sale at $45 per person. This ticket covers the event and a buffet dinner which is being catered by The Brick. Classmates are also invited to a follow up breakfast get together on June 25 starting at 9 a.m. at El Rey Méxican Restaurant in Marysville.
Price said these reunion get-togethers started 45 years ago and have been continuing on every five years since.
The Brick is located at 316 D St. in Marysville. June’s reunion event will begin at 4 p.m. on the 24th. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Price at 530-742-8307.