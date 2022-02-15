The California Department of Transportation announced Monday that Marysville will be benefiting from funds as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative.
Caltrans said it is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system, which includes work in Marysville and the surrounding region.
In Marysville, money from Caltrans will fund the Marysville On-ramp Beautification Project. This $728,000 project, which is set to begin construction in June and be completed by December, will improve and upgrade the southbound on-ramp of State Route 70 from 1st Street and F Street. Enhancements for this project include painting bridge walls, reconstructing and extending sidewalks, and the installation of mulch around pedestrian ramps, Caltrans said.
These various beautification projects throughout the state are designed to foster cultural connections and civic pride, the transportation agency said, and could generate as much as 3,600 jobs over multiple years. With its initiative, Caltrans said it will be removing trash and will help beautify community gateways and public areas along highways, streets, and roads.
The project, Caltrans said, will mostly benefit historically underserved or excluded communities.
“Caltrans partnered with communities throughout California to identify and develop projects that meet the specific needs of each individual region while also enhancing and beautifying public spaces,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement. “By working together, we are better able to restore public pride in our communities and help change the habits that create litter in the first place.”
Caltrans said these projects have been developed in collaboration with tribal and local governments, nonprofit organizations and various businesses.
Other projects in the region include:
– Downtown Sacramento Landmarks Project (City of Sacramento/Sacramento County): This $5.8 million project will improve and upgrade sections of Interstate 5 and State Route 51 (Business 80) including the “Boat Section” of I-5 between Capitol Mall and U Street and the “Marconi Curve” on Business 80 at Marconi Avenue. Enhancements will include the installation of materials with aesthetic designs, public art, and fencing. The estimated start date is October 2022 with an expected completion date of September 2023.
– State Route 99 Golden State Highway Beautification Project – Phases 1 & 2 (City of Sacramento/Sacramento County): These projects will improve and upgrade a 9-mile stretch of SR-99 between the Broadway undercrossing and the Stockton Boulevard overcrossing. Enhancements will include the painting of existing sound walls and retaining walls and the installation of slope paving, improved lighting, and aesthetic fencing on bridges and pedestrian crossings. Murals will also be installed at the 2nd Avenue and 21st Avenue undercrossings.
The total cost of this project is $13.8 million with an estimated start date of July 2022 for Phase 1 and December 2022 for Phase 2. The expected completion date for both phases is June 2023.
– State Route 70 Oroville Beautification and Safety Project (City of Oroville/Butte County): This $3.2 million project provides beautification and safety improvements for two interchanges along SR-70 at Montgomery Avenue and State Route 162. Improvements include creating dry creek beds and rock outcroppings, adding non-irrigated plants, and installing transportation art and sculptures. The estimated start date is May 2022 with an expected completion date of June 2023.
– State Route 99 (SR-99) Chico Beautification and Safety Improvement Project (City of Chico/Butte County): This $4.5 million project will improve and upgrade two highway interchanges along SR-99 in the south area of the City of Chico at E. 20th Street and Skyway. Improvements include the installation of inert landscaping material and aesthetic fencing, sculpture artwork, slope paving, and irrigation-free trees. The estimated start date is July 2022 with an expected completion date of December 2022.
– Orland Interchange Beautification Project (City of Orland/Glenn County): This $2.7 million project will improve and upgrade the I-5 and State Route 32 interchange. Enhancements will include sculpture artwork, slope paving, and the installation of inert landscape materials. The estimated start date is July 2022 with an expected completion date of December 2022.