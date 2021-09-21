A group of local stakeholders met at picnic tables by the softball fields at Beckwourth Riverfront Park on Tuesday to go over plans for a clean-up effort planned for Saturday involving hundreds of volunteers.
JustServe.org is sponsoring the SAYlove clean up that includes partnerships with other groups as well as help from city staff. Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad led the meeting on Tuesday going over responsibilities, making sure the necessary equipment will be there and hashing out who would be working on what this Saturday.
The focus of the clean up are two softball fields at the park that are across the road from Cotton Rosser Arena off Biz Johnson Drive. Volunteers will be picking up trash, cleaning the dugouts, cutting out weeds from around the fields, clearing weeds from sidewalks, weeding the infields, removing boards from the bleachers to prep for painting, and trimming grass from around fencing. City staff and other volunteer groups will also be repairing fencing.
Depending on how much work is done, volunteers might do similar work at the nearby soccer fields. The plan is to meet at the softball fields around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and work until noon. SAYlove volunteers will be meeting at Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City around 7:30 a.m. before making their way over to Marysville.
“It’s the best. You can’t do this on texting,” Virgil Atkinson with JustServe.org said of the planning meeting. “You get people together in a situation like this and the players are here.”
Along with Schaad, Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs, city council member Dom Belza, Vice Mayor Bruce Buttacavoli and other community members were in attendance discussing logistics and organization.
Atkinson said about 150 youth connected with local churches from Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will be volunteering as part of a local youth conference. Work on Saturday will be followed by a 9/11 tribute and lunch.
SAYlove Director Jeff Stephens said along with the Marysville clean up, his organization’s volunteers will be at parks in Olivehurst, Linda and at Sutter Buttes Little League conducting similar volunteer work.
“It’s what SAYlove was designed to do, is bring the community all together to bring about change,” Stephens said.
He said SAYlove has partnered with organizations in the past on community projects.
“The more we can partnership with different groups, the more we can get done,” Stephens said. “I like to see things make a big impact on the community. Picking up trash, sure it’s great, but something like this can affect so many people.”
Schaad said bringing back recreation activities and improving facilities in the city has been a priority since he began as city manager on March 1. Buttacavoli and Belza are part of the city’s recreation development committee.
“We are trying to develop all the recreational areas for the public and get them to be revenue generators at the same time so we can maintain them,” Buttacavoli said.
He said the goal is to clean up and develop all of Beckwourth Riverfront Park into usable recreation and that the softball clean up is just the start.
Schaad said the goal is to have a significant amount of youth activity at the softball fields and in the future have little league, high school, adult softball or even travel tournaments at the fields. Travel tournaments are an example of a revenue generator for the city, according to Schaad.
During the meeting, the group discussed when the fields could be playable. Yuba City High baseball coach Dave Rodriguez said the fields need a working sprinkler system in the infield and then would be ready to go. Community members in attendance came forward and offered to work with the city to get that done.
Schaad said that process could be completed in October.
“This is beginning to be a strategy where we can leverage the community groups,” Schaad said. “We do not have a lot of public works staff. We’re getting more, but they can’t possibly address everything here.”
He said just weeding the areas of the softball fields would take public works staff weeks. Going forward, the city is looking at several projects where community support from youth, skilled tradespeople and other stakeholders can assist in projects public works would normally have to do itself.
“It preserves their time for doing other things that the average person can’t do. Patching streets and stuff like that,” Schaad said. “We’ve got a community that’s very interested in helping and we’re trying to take advantage of that.”
Buttacavoli said the more the public sees work being done, the more interested people will be in helping.
“We’ve got the momentum going and we want to make sure we keep it going,” Buttacavoli said.