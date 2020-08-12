Several community groups, as well as law enforcement, are coming together later this month to remove abandoned vehicles from the riverbottoms area along the Yuba and Feather rivers.
One event organizer, Dustin Daundivier, founder of the Facebook group 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road, went out last weekend to survey the riverbottoms, which some speculate to have hundreds of abandoned vehicles littered throughout. His group held a similar clean-up event last year.
“Over the years I’ve noticed trash and cars building up in the riverbottoms, which takes away the fun of off-roading in my own community, so I ran the idea past the group to take back our river and that’s how it started,” he said. “I didn’t realize how many people share the same passion. To me, it feels like a big family, with so many people on board to help.”
Daundivier said members of his group, as well as other local off-roading groups, have gone out in recent weeks to pull abandoned vehicles into piles to make it easier for law enforcement to come out during the event and tag for removal.
“We went to the Shad Pad area and Grays Beach area where there are homeless camps and trash tucked into bushes. Every so many feet you would see a car, and it gets way worse the closer you get to the Shad Pad area,” Daundivier said.
Some of the vehicles appear to be stolen, with parts stripped, he said. Others have been destroyed and left for trash.
“It’s pretty plain to see that there are a lot of vehicles that are being taken into the riverbottoms area,” said Jeremy Strang, code enforcement manager for Yuba County, whose department will play an assistance role in this month’s clean up. “We don’t know where exactly they are coming from. It appears some of them have been burned. Many of them are upside down, and there has been some speculation that catalytic converters were being removed and sold.”
Strang said there are pockets around the riverbottoms where his team have discovered problem areas. One area in particular is off Simpson Lane near the race track, where his team counted more than 50 vehicles.
“If there is identifiable identification on the vehicle, sometimes they are removed. We run them through the sheriff’s office and if it comes back stolen, we forward it to CHP for recovery,” Strang said. “If it comes back as expired or no longer registered, we will send a notice to the last owner and property owner where the vehicle sits.”
The county receives some money for the abatement of abandoned vehicles, but not enough to completely address the issue. Strang said his team’s priority is with abandoned vehicles in right-of-way areas. County residents who encounter abandoned vehicles can report them to Strang’s office by calling 749-5455.
Event details
As part of the clean up effort, the abandoned vehicles not deemed to be stolen will be taken to Empire Steel in Yuba City.
“It’s all free,” Daundivier said. “Whoever takes the vehicles over to Empire Steel will get $20-$80 a car as an incentive.”
The clean-up event is planned for Aug. 29 and will see the off-road Facebook groups, SAYLove and law enforcement working together in the hard to reach areas of the riverbottoms.
Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYLove, said his team plans to bring equipment out to the various sites to help haul off as many abandoned vehicles as possible, in addition to sending volunteers out around the community to help with their normal monthly clean-up efforts.
This month’s event is sponsored by Sunsweet, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Happy Viking.
“We meet on the last Saturday of the month at Hope Point Nazarene Church at 600 North George Washington, Yuba City, between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.,” he said. “We provide everything, including gloves and masks. Those that show up get a free T-shirt and lunch provided by the Happy Viking.”
Daundivier said those interested in helping can find more information on his group’s Facebook page. He said the event will be conducted with COVID-19 safety guidelines implemented.
“It’s hard to say but I think this could be the biggest abandoned car removal in history. People have been cooped up for so long, we’ve gotten a good response from people wanting to get out and clean up the river,” he said. “The passion shown from the off-roading community has been huge.”