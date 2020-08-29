Landowner Greg Bock called the Yuba-Sutter region beautiful country with multiple resources available for families to enjoy year-round.
One of the most pristine, Bock said, is the area’s waterways, and recently they have become littered with an overflow of garbage and abandoned cars.
It’s not entirely an homeless issue, he said, despite the fact that the garbage buildup is occurring in the river bottom areas amid the many encampments.
Bock called the culprits “opportunity criminals who are making money hand over fist,” at the expense of the community.
“We have people chopping vehicles, stealing … A lot of drug traffic out here,” said Bock, one of the owners of E-Street MX located just over the E Street Bridge on the other side of the levee. “We have been trying for the last three months to get these people out of here because on the Fourth of July my 3-year-old grandson (found) a syringe right here on the ground.”
On Saturday, multiple groups, including SAYlove and 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road, came together with local law enforcement to begin the arduous process of removing the many abandoned cars and garbage from the area known as Shad Pad and Grays Beach, among other places.
530 Recovery & Everything Off Road founder Dustin Daundivier estimated that over 200 volunteers came out on Saturday to help haul off destroyed cars that were not tagged as stolen by law enforcement. As of mid morning Saturday, Daundivier said 82 cars were hauled off to Empire Steel in Yuba City, while 14 were reported stolen by law enforcement.
“We’re here to support our community and take back our river,” Daundivier said. “I am born and raised here and I got tired of seeing cars, garbage and needles. So many people have jumped on board … The effort is ongoing.”
Daundivier wants this to be a continued process working with the county and local law enforcement like California Highway Patrol and Yuba County Code Enforcement, so it doesn’t build up.
He wants a continued process of “observe and report” of any and all illicit activity at the river bottoms in Marysville and Yuba City.
He is calling on the community for help.
“We need to protect our waterways so take pictures, get a location and let law enforcement and the city take care of it,” he said. “Observe and report.”
Law enforcement is on board with the community’s message to clean up its natural beauty, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy Dan Harris said.
Law enforcement's role, Harris said, is to assist the process of identifying a vehicle identification number (VIN) on the abandoned cars in order to properly file a report.
“We’re checking VINS to make sure they're not stolen,” Harris said. “We are not going to turn over a car for destruction if there is a registered owner.”
If a VIN is not located due to excess damage then the car is turned over to Empire Steel, Harris said.
Daundivier said in a previous Appeal report that as an incentive whoever takes the vehicles over to Empire Steel will get between $20 and $80 a car.
Tracie Clark, of code enforcement, said removing abandoned cars happens often in the area. At the Shad Pad location, 38 cars were hauled off as junk while eight were reported stolen this past week.
Clark said a similar clean-up effort will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 where members of the local high schools will participate as a community service.
Social distancing, masks, shoes and long pants are required, Clark said.