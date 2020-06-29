Wheatland resident Brant Powner said he participates in a community clean-up once or twice a year in order to get rid of some old household items from his property.
Powner, a resident of Wheatland, brought in a full truckload Saturday morning, filled with cardboard, electronics, glass and some wood, all ready to be disposed of at the free clean-up day co-sponsored by the city of Wheatland and Recology Yuba-Sutter.
“It’s mostly cost efficient, convenient and it’s free,” said Powner, while dropping off his goods.
Powner was one of about 80 people who stopped by in the first hour and a half of the four-hour window.
Jennifer Estes, a Recology Yuba-Sutter employee, said the latest clean-up event was a little slower than normal, in part because of the recent COVID-19 spike in the area. Multiple free clean-ups are planned throughout the year, with another event scheduled on Aug. 29 in Live Oak.
Estes said there are also events planned in Olivehurst and Marysville.
Local clean-ups are beneficial to the area, Estes said, and help fight against illegal dumping.
“They help if you can’t afford to clean up your property,” Estes said.
Items accepted include green waste such as yard clippings, household garbage, couches and other large furniture items; scrap metal, appliances, construction materials such as drywall; and e-waste items like televisions and old computers.
Only paint and car batteries are not allowed at these events.