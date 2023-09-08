Volunteers with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew, the official “caretakers’’ of Ellis Lake through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program, will be holding another event this morning to not only help clean up areas in and around the lake, but also the algae that has been growing on the surface of the lake as well.
Starting at 7 a.m., volunteers will be at the lake to continue their weekly efforts until around 11 a.m. today.
“(Today’s) focus will be on the lake water itself,” John Kenyon, a primary organizer of Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew, said in an email to the Appeal. “We are planning on having one motorized boat that we currently have permission for, a rowboat, and two kayaks.”
Kenyon said the boat will attempt to collect the visible algae on the lake surface with a “contraption” that the group fabricated themselves. The rowboat and kayaks will attempt to collect debris in the center of the lake and other hard-to-reach areas – locations that are not always easily accessible for people on the shore.
The goal of Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew is to conduct weekly efforts to clean both the lake and its grounds while progressing toward larger projects such as lighting, painting, landscaping, and upgrades to sidewalks and waste receptacles, the Appeal previously reported.
“We always hope that the more the community sees a bit of progress, it might inspire larger change,” Kenyon said.
The group held its first big volunteer effort on Aug. 12 that saw about 50 people show up to help.
“We want to try and be part of the solution,” Kenyon previously said.
Those interested in becoming involved with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew can contact the group by emailing CRCCMarysville@gmail.com. The group also can be found on Facebook.