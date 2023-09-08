Volunteers with Coach Rosellini’s Cleanup Crew, the official “caretakers’’ of Ellis Lake through Marysville’s Adopt-A-Park program, will be holding another event this morning to not only help clean up areas in and around the lake, but also the algae that has been growing on the surface of the lake as well.

Starting at 7 a.m., volunteers will be at the lake to continue their weekly efforts until around 11 a.m. today.

