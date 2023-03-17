After two alleged instances of drunk driving occurred within 12 hours of each other in early February, residents of Yuba City called to question the frequency of driving under the influence (DUI) in the area as well as the safety conditions of the collision site.

These separate DUIs both occurred at the intersection of S. Walton Avenue and Camino Del Flores, and left three severely injured and at least one dead. Upon learning that the alleged DUIs led to collisions at the same intersection, the amount of traffic collisions within the surrounding area of S. Walton Avenue have been called into question.

