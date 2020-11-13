The clock is ticking for Republicans who argue that rampant voter fraud altered the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Party leaders are asking for time to come up with evidence supporting their claims, which so far have been unsubstantiated, because three states that clinched victory for President-elect Joe Biden – Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania – will certify their election results within the next 10 days.
Republicans have moved to halt the certification of results in all three states, and hope that recounts or audits of votes in some states could delay those final certifications.
“Our legal strategy is to proceed to bring resolution to any of our issues prior to final certification,” said Matt Morgan, general counsel for the Trump campaign.
He noted that secretaries of state might have to recertify results if recounts change the ultimate vote tally. “So all of our legal matters are on timelines that we hope will achieve our intended result prior to final certification,” Morgan said.
The certifications will effectively close the door on Trump’s legal challenges.
The only state that has confirmed it will recount votes is Georgia, where Biden leads President Donald Trump by over 14,000 votes. That recount could be completed before the state’s Nov. 20 deadline to certify election results.
The Trump campaign has also called for a recount in Wisconsin, where they are entitled to one as long as they pay for it. That state’s deadline for certification is later, Dec. 1, and Biden’s margin of victory stands at nearly 20,000 votes.
Attorneys for Trump’s campaign and the Republican Party have already lost over a dozen cases. Several lawsuits filed since Election Day have been rejected in state courts on grounds that they lacked evidence or sound legal arguments.
And the few cases that remain active are seen by legal experts as unlikely to succeed based on their merits or change the outcome of the race.
“The forces of inertia are on Biden’s side, because the processes of moving toward certification and choosing electors is pretty much on autopilot unless there’s some way of disrupting it,” said Richard Hasen, chancellor’s professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine. “The cases as a whole seem quite weak, either weak factually or weak legally or both.”
Aides to Trump acknowledge his legal wrangling is unlikely to change the outcome of the election. But they struggle to articulate what the president hopes to achieve by casting doubt on the democratic process.
Noah Feldman, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law School, said that Trump’s legal challenges “would get much much weaker” once the states in question have certified their election results. But that is only part of their problem.
“Their problem isn’t so much time as that they don’t seem to have facts or credible legal theories to support their claims,” Feldman said.