Mary Langsdorf’s heart was racing as the 638-pound clock head was hoisted out of a crate and placed atop a tall post at the corner of D and Third streets — where the Rotary Club of Marysville installed a clock plaza in commemoration of the group’s centennial.
The moment was over a year in the making and a lot of work had been done by Rotary members and others up to that point to see the project come to life, which is why Langsdorf, the local service group’s president, was relieved to watch the successful installation on Wednesday.
“As the clock went up, it was a little nerve-racking to watch something so massive and rare go up, but I knew everything was going to be OK after we got it up,” she said. “…I think I got three more wrinkles yesterday from smiling so big. It’s really neat to see something like this in the community and to have the community welcome it. It’s just amazing.”
Members of the Rotary Club of Marysville were given the opportunity to propose a project commemorating the group’s 100 years of service in 2020. Following an election process, the group determined a street clock and plaza was the best option to commemorate a century of “Service Above Self,” which is a Rotary motto.
The street clock is a large Washington model that stands 16.5 feet tall with four faces — each side displays the Rotary logo. The clock will chime hourly during daylight, and has the ability to play 32 different tunes and lights up at night.
It was constructed by Electric Time Company out of Massachusetts. Langsdorf said the company worked closely with the Rotary club and would regularly send updates and photos to keep members apprised of the progress being made.
The clock head and tower weighed over 1,200 pounds, so the structure’s footing had to be installed four-feet deep — Langsdorf said it is rated to withstand a hurricane.
In the weeks leading up to the install, crews removed a few trees and a big mound of dirt from the street corner to make way for the structure. Delta Landscaping installed concrete paths around the plaza and Yuba Blue Boulders were also placed around the site — in the coming weeks, the boulders will be cut on one side in order for bronze plaques to be installed that will be engraved with the names of past, present and future presidents of the Rotary club.
Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter partnered with the club on the project and donated the land where it was installed. Langsdorf said others that helped with the effort in some form or another included SAYLove, Twin Cities Equipment Rentals and Frank M. Booth.
An electrician will be out to the site in the next week to finish the installation and set up the clock. There are also plans to install additional landscaping and benches in the plaza.
“It’s just an amazing feeling to have something like that in our town,” Langsdorf said. “It’s beautiful and right there in downtown.”