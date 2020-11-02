Attorneys will present closing arguments this morning in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with the 2013 murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
A trial that was estimated to take three to four weeks will be wrapped up two weeks after it began on Oct. 20. Armando Cuadras, 31, was arrested and charged in April 2019 with the murder of Leola Shreves. He was also charged with torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary.
He was arrested after his DNA matched blood found in Shreves’s home.
Shreves’s neighbor Michael Alexander was originally charged with the murder and was held in custody for more than three years before being released due to lack of evidence. He sued Sutter County and reached a settlement for $50,000.
Evidence presented in court included testimony from the lead detective on the case, the forensic pathologist who conducted Shreves’s autopsy, video interrogations of Alexander and Cuadras, and testimony from California Department of Justice personnel.
Closing arguments will begin at 9:30 a.m. today at Sutter County Superior Court.