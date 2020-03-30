Second Street in Yuba City and the channel in the Feather River beneath the new bridge are both closed this week as part of the Fifth Street Bridge Replacement Project, according to a press release from Yuba City.
Starting Monday morning until 7 p.m. Friday, the Feather River channel is closed to all watercraft at the Fifth Street Bridge. This will allow crews to safely remove the old portion of the Fifth Street Bridge that is sitting in the river. Traffic on the Fifth Street Bridge will not be affected, according to the release.
In addition, starting today (Tuesday) at 7 a.m. Second Street in Yuba City between Aylor Avenue and Bridge Street will be closed to reconstruct the roadway, island curb and signals. The hope is that this part of the project will be complete by the end of April. The decision to close Second Street at this time is due to significantly lighter traffic volume due to the shelter-in-place directive, according to the release.
Traffic on the bridge will continue in both directions during the roadwork, including the off-ramp to Sutter Street. Detours will be available for the closure and access to businesses on Second Street and Bridge Street will be provided, according to the release.