In honor of Women’s History Month, Yuba-Sutter residents will have the opportunity to dress for success by attending the third installment of the Threads to Thrive clothing drive scheduled to take place in Yuba City next month.
It has been almost a year since event organizer Courtney Payne was inspired to coordinate a clothing drive to bridge the resource gap between those looking for work and those with unused business attire.
The inaugural drive, which was held in March 2021, focused on providing women business attire to recognize Women’s History Month. A second drive was also held in September. Payne said she was inspired to organize the clothing drive after realizing that many were working from home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and not utilizing their business and businesses casual clothing, while others were desperately searching for employment and many did not have access to professional clothing.
“I know, especially with COVID, there are a lot of people out of jobs right now and with people working from home, many are not using their business clothes and would love to donate them,” said Payne at the time of the first clothing drive. “I wanted to find a way to bring these together.”
Payne said the clothing drive is free to attend and open to local women in need of business attire. According to Payne, clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags will be available in a variety of sizes and styles, so there should be something for everyone at the upcoming event.
“It is still primarily women’s items, but we will have more jewelry and make-up at this event,” said Payne.
The drive will be held at NorCal Asset Solutions, 1095 Stafford Way, Suite K, Yuba City, Friday, March 11, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“There are no qualifications or requirements to pick up clothing,” said Payne.
Those that wish to attend are asked to register by texting the day they would like to attend to 916-634-1210.
Payne said she believes it is important to continue hosting these events to continue to provide support to those in the Yuba-Sutter community who cannot afford business attire and accessories.
“Women especially tend to take care of themselves last,” said Payne. “One attendee from the last event was living out of her car and she and her daughter were able to shop for like-new clothing they would not have been able to afford otherwise. Various women from the first event said they would love to come to an event like this again and would recommend going to their friends.”
Payne said she has continued to receive donations since the last event and would like to help get items to the people who can use them.
“We are holding this event the weekend before the Sutter One-stop Spring Job Fair in hopes that our attendees can use these clothes to help get the job,” said Payne. “This event is also open to those who just need a change of business/business casual wardrobe.”
For more information, text Payne at 916-634-1210 or email cmorrison98574@gmail.com.