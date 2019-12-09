Over the next few days the Yuba-Sutter area will continue to be cloudy and wet, but the rain is forecast to be lighter than last week.
“There’s a slight chance of rain for today,” said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “But there’s a better chance for rain Thursday. It’ll be mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the weekend.”
He said it could also get pretty chilly.
“The temperatures will be in the mid to high 50s with an overnight low of the low to mid 40s,” Mueller said.
Mueller said the forecast weather conditions are pretty dry but normal for this time of year in Yuba-Sutter.
For more information on the upcoming weather, visit www.weather.gov.