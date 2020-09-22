One of the area’s most giving service clubs has had to do a major reset.
With their major fundraising events canceled because of the Pandemic, the Marysville Kiwanis Club launched a “Non-Event Fundraiser.”
Their big spring banquet (Italian Night for years, Cajun cooking lately) and their big fall fundraiser (Hogs and Hulas at Sycamore Ranch) had to be canceled. So they’re hoping to recoup some of the funding they annually use for charitable work and youth programs simply by asking for donations.
The Marysville Kiwanis Club is not alone … a dozen or so fundraising events, all used to create revenue that service clubs and organizations can use to do their chosen good deeds, have been canceled so far this year. Some of those include: Yuba-Sutter LIp Sync Battle for Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation; Reveling by the River for the ECenter; Bike Around the Buttes; Elegant Soiree for the United Way; Primavera Dinner/Dance for the Alliance for Hispanic Advancement; Fairway to Health for Adventist Health/Rideout; The AAUW Garden Tour; Mothers Day Brunch for Casa De Esperanza; the Brews, Blues & BBQ event for the Yuba City Early Risers … and more. A lot more.
Some organizations do some sort of virtual event – the Walk to End Alzheimers, for instance, when participants were urged to pledge and walk on their own in lieu of the huge rally usually enjoyed each year.
Some groups are creating drive-thru meal service, like the REST organization last weekend, selling to-go luau dinners to raise funds for care of the homeless during winter months.
The Marysville Kiwanis opted for the non-event to continue their community donation efforts despite limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cynthia L. Roderick, incoming president of the Marysville Kiwanis Club, said the club was unable to host their two major fundraisers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and directives ordered by the governor. The non-event is on and will be accepting donations through Dec. 5.
“These fundraisers enabled us to provide programs and events to the children and families of our communities such as the Youth Fishing Derby, Bringing Up Grades (BUGs) program, Academic Decathlon, pancake breakfasts at schools and Scarysville,” said Roderick.
According to Roderick, the Marysville club averages contributions of $36,000 to $50,000 annually to the community through its programs and services.
“This non-event will at least provide an avenue to collect donations in a humorous fashion,” said Roderick.
Roderick said the club hopes to raise enough funds to assist families and their children who have been impacted by the pandemic, recent fires or are low-income during the holiday season. “Our target goal is $20,000 which should provide for about 400 families,” said Roderick.
Assistance will include food, meal delivery, gifts and more.
Donations can be made online at https://bit.ly/2ZXWI6o or by mailing a check to Marysville Kiwanis Club, PO Box 347, Marysville, CA 95901. All donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, call 701-8384 or email cynthia.roderick@att.net.