Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City hosted a Mission Restoration Supply Drive on Wednesday and a member said the group likely met, and possibly exceeded, its goal for the event.
The club partnered with the Yuba City Police Department to collect supplies such as clothes, personal hygiene products and other essential items to fill backpacks that can be distributed by officers to victims of human trafficking.
Sandee Drown, Soroptimist member and chair of their human trafficking committee, said she thinks they collected enough supplies and monetary donations to fill their goal of 100 backpacks and even have extra supplies to give other agencies.
“A lot of impactful things happened (Wednesday) so we’re very lucky,” Drown said. “...The community reached out in so many different ways.”
She said their next steps will be to purchase the backpacks and use the monetary donations they received to buy other needed supplies.
They will be putting the backpacks together on April 27 and people are able to volunteer, Drown said. If interested, community members can call or text her at 813-2058.
She also encourages people to visit the Soroptimist club’s website – www.mysoroptimist.org – to see when other events are scheduled or to donate as this is an ongoing project.
Drown said they plan to reach out to other agencies who come across human trafficking victims to help them with what’s needed and they plan to host another backpack drive.
Any extra supplies from Wednesday’s event will be going to the next agency, Drown said.