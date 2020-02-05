A co-defendant in a human trafficking and pimping case testified in Sutter County Superior Court on Wednesday as part of the fifth day of the jury trial of the man accused of running a trafficking and prostitution operation in 2016 involving multiple victims.
Madison Gonzalez pleaded no contest back in January 2017 to human trafficking for sex. Gonzalez allegedly worked with and for the defendant, Archie Thompson, 29. Thompson is charged with 17 felonies including kidnapping, human trafficking for sex, procuring another for prostitution, pimping, and threatening to commit a crime resulting in great bodily injury.
Gonzalez talked victims into engaging in prostitution for Thompson and engaged in prostitution herself. Gonzalez took the stand Tuesday afternoon and continued being questioned all of Wednesday by Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride.
McBride read printed text conversations between Gonzalez and Thompson and asked her who had sent each text. McBride projected the text conversations on a big screen in the courtroom for the jury to see.
The conversations McBride went over with Gonzalez included Thompson talking about getting a tattoo of Gonzalez’s initials inside a picture of a bag of money on his arm. In addition, McBride read out the exchange that led to Gonzalez and a victim flying to Salt Lake City in late November 2016 to engage in prostitution for Thompson’s benefit. Gonzalez said she and the victim were sent to Salt Lake City because business was bad in the Sacramento area.
Gonzalez said that after one day in Salt Lake City she and a victim were contacted and questioned by Salt Lake City Police officers. She said the two were questioned separately and that the victim left Salt Lake City after being questioned. Thompson was allegedly upset when Gonzalez informed him that the victim had left Salt Lake City.
Gonzalez flew back into Sacramento International Airport on Dec. 2, 2016, and was picked up three hours later by Thompson.
“He said he was beating up his baby mama,” Gonzalez said when asked what Thompson’s excuse was for being late.
Gonzalez then described driving from the airport with Thompson and going to Walmart in Yuba City with the defendant and Malcolm Lartigue, who was arrested and charged with human trafficking, but later released in August of 2017 when a judge found there was no probable cause to hold him.
McBride played surveillance footage from inside Walmart that shows Thompson, Gonzalez and Lartigue inside Walmart and Thompson purchasing a BB-gun. Gonzalez said they drove to a gas station and met Jamie Bobb, another co-defendant and then drove to the home of the victim who had left Salt Lake City. Gonzalez described waiting for the victim to get in Bobb’s car, following Bobb’s car and Thompson getting into Bobb’s car when he told her to text Bobb to pull over.
Bobb pleaded no contest to kidnapping in January 2017.
The group ended up at a home in Yuba City where Gonzalez said Thompson yelled at the victim and told her she had to go back to work for him as a prostitute to pay him back. At first, the victim refused to go back to work for Thompson.
“He slapped her on the face,” Gonzalez said.
She said the yelling lasted for about 15 minutes after which time the victim agreed to go back to working for Thompson. Gonzalez said she, Thompson, Bobb, Lartigue and the victim left from Yuba City and headed for Antioch to engage in prostitution there.
Gonzalez will be cross-examined by Thompson’s defense attorney, Steve Whitworth, today. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.