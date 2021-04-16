Two of the three men allegedly involved in an attempted murder in Oregon House last month appeared in court for their arraignment in Yuba County Superior Court on Thursday.
Jesse Feamster, 22, and Robby Lepird, 31, pleaded not guilty to burglary, assault with a firearm, aggravated mayhem, torture, and attempted murder with premeditation. They were arrested in Stockton this week following the arrest on April 2 of a third suspect, Zachary Williams, 39, in Merced.
Williams pleaded not guilty on April 7 to two counts of burglary, assault with force, false imprisonment, rape by force, sexual penetration by force, kidnapping, assault with a firearm, aggravated mayhem, torture, and attempted murder.
On March 23, one of the two known victims reported an attempted homicide had taken place overnight off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail in Oregon House. The woman arrived at the sheriff’s office to report the incident with a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital. The SWAT team responded to the area of the alleged shooting and found a second victim.
Lepird and Feamster will next appear in court on April 21. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 9 a.m. Williams will next appear in court on April 28 for a prehearing conference. As of late Friday, all three remained in custody. Feamster and Lepird are being held on $1 million bail and Williams is being held without bail.