According to an email obtained by the Appeal and sent to area school leaders, Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, is asking California school officials to join a virtual meeting on behalf of the Coalition for Parental Rights to discuss the implementation of parental notification policies that, among other issues, are tied to the idea of gender identity and “outing” students to their parents.

The idea of requiring or not requiring parental notification as it relates to the social construct of gender identity has been a hot-button issue recently in California. Around mid-July, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging Chico Unified School District’s policy of protecting gender identities of students from their parents.

Tags

Recommended for you