During the month of October, the Yuba County Library hosted a “Coats for Fines” drive to ease the stress of overdue book fees while collecting winter jackets for local families and individuals in need.
Sandeep Sidhu, administrative services officer at the Yuba County Library, said the drive was aimed at library patrons who had overdue fines on their account.
According to Sidhu, anyone that brought in a gently used or new coat in any size received a credit to their account of $5 per coat, up to $50.
“We’ve noticed a lot of people have taken advantage of this, especially families with kids,” said Sidhu. “Kids grow so quickly and families are able to bring in the coats they have outgrown.”
Sidhu said 34 coats were collected throughout the month.
“Although this may seem like a small amount, we are glad that our patrons were able to benefit from this program and continue to use the library,” said Sidhu.
According to Sidhu, patrons that do not have any overdue fines can make a donation as a “fine angel.”
According to Sidhu, this drive, which was started in 2017, is one of three that the library hosts each year.
“We thought that since the weather is starting to cool down in October, a coat drive seemed appropriate,” said Sidhu.
For the entire month of February each year, the library also hosts a “Food for Fines” drive were the library will waive $1 in overdue fines for each nonperishable, unexpired food item that is donated. In June, a “Supplies for Fines” drive is also held. During this drive, the library will waive $1 in overdue fines for each school supply that is donated during the month.
Sidhu said that items collected during each of these drives are given to the Yuba County Health and Human Services Department, which then works with local agencies to distribute the items to those in need.