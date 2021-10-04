Residents can share a cup of coffee this week with personnel from the Yuba City Police Department and Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol on Wednesday, according to a YCPD news release.
Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day. The free, outdoor event is being hosted by Bridge Coffee Company located at 101 Clark Ave., Yuba City, from 8:30-10 a.m. The event is an opportunity to interact with law enforcement and ask questions in a more relaxed setting.
Coffee and goodies will be available courtesy of Bridge Coffee Company.