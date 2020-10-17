With the election only three weeks away, Sutter County was out in full force Saturday helping reel in any last-minute registrations and of course mail-in ballots.
Donna Johnston, Sutter County’s clerk-recorder, said the turnout was steady during the three hour window as the county collected a total of 60 ballots.
Before Saturday’s mobile drive, Johnston said the county had verified over 9,000 ballots.
“This is an all vote-by-mail election so we’re asking voters to turn in their ballots as soon as possible,” Johnston said.
Johnston said as she and her colleagues greeted people during the mobile ballot drive she also offered them face coverings, a voter registration or a replacement ballot.
Voter registration ends on Monday, Oct. 19.
For more information on the upcoming Nov. 3 general election visit https://www.suttercounty.org or https://www.yuba.org.