A local senior living facility is accepting gift donations so they can give seniors a happy holiday season.
Brenda Williams, marketing director of Summerfield Senior Living and Sutter Estates Independent Living, said they are working to collect enough gifts for the 121 residents at the two facilities.
She said normally they would invite family members of the residents to come and enjoy the holidays with them, but with COVID-19, they aren’t allowing visitors for the time being, except through video chat.
“It’s really important to us (to celebrate), we try to do it all the time, but it’s really important (now),” Williams said.
She said people can donate brand new, unwrapped items and it could be almost anything someone would like for a Christmas gift.
Williams said some ideas include things like robes, blankets, hats, gloves, small purses, cosmetics like lotions or chapsticks, a nice stuffed animal, room decorations and more.
“So just about anything that brings a smile to a face,” Williams said.
She said they’re asking that gifts are unwrapped so they can make the determination on who would enjoy which item the most.
“We figure on Christmas Eve, we’re going to wear pajamas and hand out presents,” Williams said. “... It’s beautiful how the community always wants to help seniors.”
Donations can be dropped off at Summerfield Senior Living, 1224 Plumas St., Yuba City, and it’s asked that people drop them off by Dec. 21.