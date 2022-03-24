There was a cacophony of noises coming from the Yuba College band room Wednesday as musicians warmed their instruments and adjusted their music sheets.
This is the sound of the Yuba College Symphonic Band class as it prepares for Monday’s performance of “An Evening of International Unity and Dance” under the direction of Alisan Hastey.
The concert is made possible through Yuba College Public Events and will feature both the Yuba College Symphonic Band and the Yuba College Jazz Band.
The free event will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. in the South Auditorium of Marysville High School located at 12 18th St. in Marysville. Masks are recommended but not required.
Monday’s performance will mark the bands’ fourth in a series of free concerts that will be held throughout the year. This upcoming concert is focused on internationalism and is set to open with Ukraine’s national anthem, followed by America’s national anthem. While this is a free event, donations may be given at the door for those who feel inclined. All donations will be sent to Ukraine to aid in its ongoing war relief efforts.
The bands have been rehearsing under Hastey now since 2016, a longtime community member and educational enthusiast. Its members are a conglomerate of the musically inclined, composed of music majors, music teachers, faculty, staff, and community members. Their ages run the gamut from school-age children to seasoned senior professionals.
“It’s been so neat to watch everyone interact and establish a connection through music,” said Hastey. ”I love being a part of it.”
Hastey is particularly excited for the band to perform a piece called “Always United, Forever Strong” written by Brian Balmages. The song was written about 10 years ago and tells the story of a community that comes together to rebuild itself after a devastating storm.
“I’ve wanted to do this piece for quite awhile,” said Hastey. “But this is the right time now, and how the world is coming together.”
Hastey speaks highly of the ensemble’s talent as a whole, but mentions a few “standout students” to take note of during the concert. One being Ashlei Dean, a music major freshman with a percussion emphasis. Another is trombone player Jonathan Terbush of Yuba City High School.
The unique part about playing in a college band while in high school is the ability to receive “dual enrollment,” Hastey explained. Dual enrollment enables a student to get credit in both high school and college for their participation in a single course.
Hastey strongly encouraged youth and community members to participate in a music course at Yuba College as enrollment is vital to rebuilding the department post pandemic.
To enroll, go to the Yuba College website at yc.yccd.edu/admissions to get started. Those who want to be a part of the Yuba College Band would need to enroll in “Symphonic Band” (Music 43R). Yuba College Band’s virtual concerts can also be viewed online at yc.yccd.edu/academics/fine-arts/music/concerts.