A day after Yuba Community College District Governing Board Chancellor James Houpis told the Appeal via an emailed statement that the college’s board of trustees would be appointing a person to the seat won by the late Eric Pomeroy, Houpis clarified with the Appeal on Tuesday that no actual decision has been made, despite previously declaring matter of factly in that statement that an appointment would be made instead of a special election.

On Monday in an email to the Appeal that included a statement on behalf of Houpis, that statement said, “The YCCD Governing Board will be appointing an individual to the vacant position before January 31, 2023.” That email with the statement was sent by Cheresse Salamanca, executive assistant to the chancellor and board of trustees for the Yuba Community College District.

