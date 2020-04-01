A College City man had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf to five counts related to alleged continuous sexual abuse of two minor victims.
Benjamin Villanueva, 43, was arrested on Friday by Colusa County Sheriff’s Deputies on a Yuba County warrant after an investigation determined that Villanueva had sexually abused two female minors over several years while he lived in the same home, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Villanueva was charged with continuous sexual abuse, rape by force or fear, lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15, and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor. The alleged incidents took place between July 2007 and Jan. 1, 2017.
Villanueva appeared in Yuba County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon via video conference from Yuba County Jail and defense attorney Roberto Marquez entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. A preliminary hearing was set for May 1 at 9 a.m.
At that hearing a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for Villanueva to be tried for his charges.
Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter kept bail at $1 million and as of late Wednesday, Villanueva remains in custody in Yuba County Jail.