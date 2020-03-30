A College City man was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office on Friday on a Yuba County warrant related to his alleged sexual abuse of two female juveniles, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
An investigation determined that Benjamin Villanueva, 43, abused the victims over several years while Villanueva lived in the same home, according to Carbah. He was charged with continuous sexual abuse, penetration with a foreign object by force or fear, lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old, sexual battery, and unlawful contact with a minor.
He was transferred from Colusa County to Yuba County where he was booked into Yuba County Jail. As of late Monday, Villanueva remains in Yuba County Jail on $1 million bail.