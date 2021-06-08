The Yuba Community College District is increasing the availability of in-person services and classes as guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic relax.
District staff began a phased return to on-campus operations on June 1 that will result in a full return to services on campus for the fall semester that begins on Aug. 16.
While neither Yuba College nor Woodland Community College closed during the pandemic, most classes were transitioned to distance education and many services transitioned to limited in-person operations.
The colleges deployed virtual options such as email, Zoom and phone calls to process standard student service transactions in the interest of safety.
Services in person increased starting June 1 ahead of the start of the summer session – June 14 through Aug. 5.
“We’ve been successful in these online or virtual service modalities with our students,” said Dalexh Hunt, vice president of student services at Yuba College. “Students did not have to make a trip to our campus to move their registration or financial aid forward. However, some students need additional support or prefer doing so in person, so we look forward to returning to a walk-in model while still holding onto the online services.”
Offices are open at both colleges from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning on June 7.
Starting this summer, the ratio of in-person classes will increase.
“We typically plan our class offerings nearly one year out, so our fall course schedule was finished in January when our guidance was strict,” said Tawny Dotson, Yuba College president. “However, we planned where possible to have the flexibility to offer some courses in person with the hope that conditions would improve. We will see an increase in face-to-face courses this summer, and nearly half our courses will return to face-to-face for fall.”
The colleges will also be supporting more students with federal funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. In total, the two colleges will award students in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years more than $10 million in additional financial support.
“We received over $3 million that will be disbursed directly to students impacted by COVID-19,” said Kasey Gardner, acting president of Woodland Community College. “Our colleges have been working together to outline a plan for students to access these funds that support students who may otherwise stop attending, as well as supporting the return of students who put their education on hold due to the pandemic.”
In the first two rounds of Higher Education Emergency Relief funding, students attending college in the district received grants totaling more than $6 million in addition to their financial aid. Students attending in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years can expect to receive additional disbursements.
To learn more about enrolling in courses, visit yc.yccd.edu or wcc.yccd.edu.