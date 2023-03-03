YCGrove.jpg

Senator Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, discusses her proposed bill which would make human trafficking a serious and violent felony in California at the Human Trafficking Symposium at Yuba College in Marysville on Friday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba College hosted a number of experts and representatives of advocacy groups on Friday to discuss the issue of human trafficking and raise awareness of the physical, mental and emotional impact it has on victims.

While people can be trafficked in a number of different ways, the Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to harbor or transfer people in order to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Millions of men, women and children of all races, genders and communities are trafficked worldwide each year.

Tags

Recommended for you