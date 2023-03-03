Yuba College hosted a number of experts and representatives of advocacy groups on Friday to discuss the issue of human trafficking and raise awareness of the physical, mental and emotional impact it has on victims.
While people can be trafficked in a number of different ways, the Department of Homeland Security defines human trafficking as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to harbor or transfer people in order to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Millions of men, women and children of all races, genders and communities are trafficked worldwide each year.
Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson said that the college partnered with Jenna McKaye to organize the symposium. McKaye is a survivor of sex trafficking and has worked as an advocate for human trafficking victims through her work with the Jenna McKaye Foundation. She also trains health care and law enforcement officials to identify victims of sex or labor trafficking and respond with trauma informed care.
In her opening statements for the event, McKaye shared her story of being sex trafficked within her community at the age of 17. Attending a private Christian school and being on track to play college volleyball, McKaye said that she doesn’t look like the kind of person who would be at risk for being trafficked. Her trafficker didn’t model the stereotypes, either.
“He lured me out of high school with the promise of a better life,” McKaye said.
Soon after their relationship was established, she reccounted how her trafficker began selling her to be raped by other men and how her healing journey led her to advocacy.
After moving to the Yuba-Sutter area, McKaye took a class with Yuba College sociology professor Dr. Marc Flacks who taught her about moral entrepreneurship, or the ways in which a person persuades society to enforce rules in accordance with their morals.
“I have this great opportunity to have a full circle experience. I taught Jenna while she was a student here at Yuba College, and now she’s here to teach me about human trafficking,” Flacks said.
The symposium featured a number of guest panelists to discuss ways to educate the community on how to identify and respond to human trafficking. Local members of law enforcement, Yuba College faculty, victims advocates and health care specialists examined the different ways people can be trafficked, who is at risk for trafficking, what it looks like in a community, how law enforcement responds to instances of human trafficking and the use of trauma informed care for victims.
Senator Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, also served as a fellow panelist. McKaye is currently working with Grove to platform legislation that would make human trafficking a serious and violent felony as well as a strike in California’s Three Strike Law. If passed, the bill will help strengthen protections for millions of sex and labor trafficking victims by ensuring that traffickers receive longer sentences for their crimes.
“California is becoming a hotbed for human trafficking because of its soft-on-crime policy,” Grove claimed. “... Maybe if laws like this were in place when Jenna was trafficked, there would have been some justice.”
Some guest panelists like Santhosh Paulus could not attend in person and provided videos discussing their work in relation to human trafficking. Paulus is the senior program director for the Human Trafficking Education, Advocacy, Response and Training Program for Northwell Health.
In his video, he described the importance of trauma informed care for victims.
Trauma informed care acknowledges the need to understand a patient’s life experiences in order to deliver effective care. Paulus said that being culturally sensitive, respectful and non judgemental is paramount to ensuring the wellbeing of patients who experienced violence and trauma.
In her advocacy work, McKaye has helped over three dozen victims of human trafficking locally, across the state and internationally. She continues to work with the United Nations training international and domestic hospitals to identify and respond to all forms of human trafficking.
“The healing journey never really stops. … You could be the person that helps someone like me,” McKaye said.