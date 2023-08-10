For perhaps the first time ever, Yuba College will be presenting “Night of the Living Dead-Live,” just in time for spooky season. 

“Night of the Living Dead-Live” is a musical stage production based on George A. Romero’s iconic film “Night of the Living Dead,” released in 1968. This comic and thrilling re-imagining promises to give audiences an unforgettable zombie apocalypse experience. 

Tags

Recommended for you