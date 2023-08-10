For perhaps the first time ever, Yuba College will be presenting “Night of the Living Dead-Live,” just in time for spooky season.
“Night of the Living Dead-Live” is a musical stage production based on George A. Romero’s iconic film “Night of the Living Dead,” released in 1968. This comic and thrilling re-imagining promises to give audiences an unforgettable zombie apocalypse experience.
“When I was younger, people used to really be into vampires but now that obsession seems to have shifted to zombies,” said James Gilbreath, the college’s professor of theater and film. “This is definitely one of those Halloween-themed shows that’s both frightening and funny.”
While the show may certainly be entertaining, Gilbreath said there are deeper underlying themes that resonate from its origin. When the film was released in October 1968, the casting of Duane L. Jones in the leading role of Ben became a metaphor for the plight of Black Americans and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., which had occurred just six months prior.
Ironically, Romero claims that this implication wasn’t pre-planned and that he had simply cast the best man for the part.
“If there was a film with a Black actor in it, it usually had a racial theme, like ‘The Defiant Ones,’” said Romero in a 2010 interview with The Wrap. “Consciously, I resisted writing new dialogue ‘cause he happens to be Black. We just shot the script. Perhaps ‘Night of the Living Dead’ is the first film to have a Black man playing the lead role regardless of, rather than because of, his race.”
These sentiments, paired with the trauma of a global pandemic, deepend Gilbreath’s interest in formulating a production that spoke to some of the ongoing parallels in society.
“Each year, when we’re looking for shows, we’re looking for opportunity, relevance, and community connection,” explained Gilbreath. “Even without the context of Martin Luther King Jr. there are still relevant connections to police violence, retaliation, and people being afraid to leave their houses because of a contagion. So I’ve started to make these associations from what I’ve viewed over the last few years, which is a generation of conflict and an apparent lack of unity to address problems.”
In keeping with the film’s historic casting choice, whether by happenstance or not, Gilbreath and his team are specifically seeking a Black actor between 20 and 50 years of age to play the character of Ben. Ben is the story’s hero, described as possessing dry wit, muscle, and a quick mind. The production team states that a naturalistic and sensitive portrayal with subtle humor is essential to this part.
At least eight other name roles are up for grabs with the majority being between the ages of 18 and 60. The show will also require an ensemble of zombies with a diverse group of actors, ages, and genders. Fight training will be provided for realistic zombie performances. Some actors may be cast in multiple roles and some roles may be double cast.
Auditions for “Night of the Living Dead-Live” will be held on Aug. 16 and 17 starting at 6 p.m. in the Yuba College Theatre on the Marysville main campus. Actors of all backgrounds and experiences are encouraged to attend.
Those auditioning for principal roles are asked to fill out an audition form prior to their audition date and come prepared to sing 30 seconds of a song of their choice. An accompanist will not be available at auditions, however actors may bring or email a backing track to jgilbrea@yccd.edu if they’d like.
It is also suggested that auditioners be familiar with the original movie “Night of the Living Dead,” which is now in the public domain and can be streamed from a variety of platforms. To access the film on YouTube, visit tinyurl.com/4dxjcu29, and audition forms are available at tinyurl.com/4ajefuu9.
Role descriptions
– Barbara: Starts as a responsible daughter and sister but transforms into a damsel in distress. This role is said to require versatility, capturing moments of vulnerability and strength.
– Chief McClelland: An American cop between 30-60 years of age with a commanding presence and strong acting skills.
– Tom: A love-struck man in his late teens to mid-30s who often struggles to make decisions. Subtle comic timing is a must.
– Harry: A stubborn and bull-headed character aged 30-60 who believes he knows what’s always right, even when he doesn’t. He seems selfish, but is driven by survival and protecting his sick daughter. Demonstrating depth and authenticity is crucial.
– Helen: A doting mother and housewife, aged 30-60, who can be a typical 1960s housewife and be brutal when needed.
– Judy: A leading female aged 18-35 who is witty and open about her desires. Delivering dry humor and one-liners with finesse is required.
– Vincent: A dim-witted deputy, aged 18-40, who moves like a character from a video game. Comic timing and physicality are vital for this role.
– Johnny: Barbara’s brother, aged 18-30, a taunting and self-proclaimed intelligent character.
– TV and Radio Crew: Actors of all genders and ages with strong character acting skills.
About the show
Six strangers are trapped in a lonely farmhouse, surrounded by brain-eating zombies. As the night unfolds, their survival becomes uncertain, and they face various challenges. The play takes a unique approach by exploring multiple endings, testing whether the characters can overcome their differences and work together to endure the night.
“Night of the Living Dead-Live” will be performed at the Yuba College Theatre starting on Oct. 19 and ending on Oct. 29. The first week of performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The second week will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. closing marine on Oct. 29.
For more information, visit YubaLive.com, or contact Gilbreath at jgilbrea@yccd.edu or 530-633-7262. Yuba College Theatre is located at 2088 North Beale Rd. in Marysville at building M-400 – it’s the one with the giant mural on it.