As high school students prepare to decide what college they may want to attend, they might decide to visit campuses to get a first-hand view.
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services at Yuba City Unified School District, said there are several programs within the district that may offer high school students an opportunity to visit potential colleges.
Aurangzeb said several programs – such as AVID, the career and technical education program or the migrant education program – set up college visits during the year to four-year and junior colleges or vocational education programs.
The idea of sending students to visit colleges is to give them a chance to see a college campus and maybe even see themselves attending the school, Aurangzeb said.
“College, if you’ve never been to one or walked on a campus, it’s this big mysterious, scary thing,” Aurangzeb said. “... Once you’ve been to a campus then you have a better understanding of what it is.”
She said step one is to show them around the campus and then step two is to talk to the students about how to make it real – how can they get financial aid, how can they meet the requirements to attend, etc.
Shevaun Mathews, principal at Marysville High School, said select programs and classes offer opportunities for students to go to college campuses.
Mathews said the Future Farmers of America students go to different colleges – such as Cal Poly and California State University, Fresno – for competitions and the Senior Seminar elective class – that’s meant to help get students prepared for college – also visits some colleges.
“It gives them a huge eye-opening experience and it kind of helps them set goals when they’re able to get out and see (campuses),” Mathews said.
Bob Eckardt, principal at Lindhurst High School, said due to financial and time constraints, they haven’t organized as many college visits – a couple of programs send smaller groups of students at a time to some universities and they also send students to visit Yuba College for an information day – they still try to make college connections and have some colleges come to the school and talk about their programs.
Christine Kenney, the College and Career Center technician at Marysville High School, said the high school also invites a number of college representatives to present to the students. They also try to inform students about college preview days so they can go visit.
Kenney said this is her first full school year at the high school and one of her goals is to set up more opportunities for students to go visit colleges through the school.
“Being on campus gives them a different feel on where they’ll be living for the next four or five years,” Kenney said.
Eckardt said it not only gives students an opportunity to feel more comfortable about leaving home and attending a college, it also gives the parents a chance to see what it’s like.
“If you’ve got a child out there and they’re getting to that point, those are great weekend road trips,” he said. “Even if you think that college isn’t within reach, it’s still a great process to go … Even for a parent it’s helpful. It gives them a little breathing room.”